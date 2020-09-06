American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Trading 7.1% Higher

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $4.97. 284,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,067,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Kent Mathy purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $183,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 85.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides integrated IT solutions and managed services. It offers data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

