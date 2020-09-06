Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 7.1%

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.22. Approximately 3,095,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,353,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,444,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report