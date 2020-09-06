Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 7.1%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.22. Approximately 3,095,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,353,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,444,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

