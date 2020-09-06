MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Up 7.9%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 682,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 993,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in MRC Global by 143.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

