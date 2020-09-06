Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 744,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 533,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $53,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

