Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 8% Higher

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.29. 300,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 245,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $491.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Prothena by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

