Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 4,620,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,002,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

