Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 8.4%

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.45. 1,374,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 626,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.37). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%.

In related news, insider Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 123,047 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report