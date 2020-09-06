Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.45. 1,374,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 626,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.37). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%.

In related news, insider Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 123,047 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

