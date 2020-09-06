Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 8.4% Higher

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 27,469,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 12,874,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

