Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Trading Up 12.5%

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) was up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 6,325,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 1,823,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Precipio in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Precipio alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.