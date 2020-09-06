Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Up 9.5%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. 676,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 738,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

The stock has a market cap of $100.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leap Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

