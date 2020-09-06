MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Up 8.5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares shot up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.03. 701,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 480,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $11,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,920,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,828,000 after purchasing an additional 636,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,068 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 456,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,597,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290,512 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

