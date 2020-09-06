Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 103,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 206,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DMS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

