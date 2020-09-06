Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) were up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 16,003,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 2,716,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $16.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

