Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading Up 12.3%

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) were up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 16,003,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 2,716,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $16.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Check Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report