Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.73

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 76154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $991.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529 over the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

