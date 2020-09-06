SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.40

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 45222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHECY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

