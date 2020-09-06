Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Shares Up 12%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)’s stock price shot up 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.99. 113,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 77,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Apex Global Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Apex Global Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 55.39% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.