BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Up 14.4%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.40 and last traded at $106.98. Approximately 5,869,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,091,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.