PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Price Up 10%

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 891,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,029,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

PDSB has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $280,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

