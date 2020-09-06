Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Trading Down 13.3%

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) fell 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 100,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 44,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $10.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Komet Resources Company Profile (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

