CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.17

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter.

About CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.