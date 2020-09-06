Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bayshore Petroleum Corp (CVE:BSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

About Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas technology company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops related energy technology applications primarily bitumen and heavy oil upgrading to light oil. The company holds interests in the Bigstone property and the Kaybob property located in central Alberta.

