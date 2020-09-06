United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.10

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

UDIRF has been the topic of several research reports. Commerzbank cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

