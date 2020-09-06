Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH) were down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 93,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 25,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

About Graphite One (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

