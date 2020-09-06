FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.25

Shares of FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 57372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORTRESS VALUE /SH stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.81% of FORTRESS VALUE /SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FORTRESS VALUE /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTRESS VALUE /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.