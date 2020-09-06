Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 33.3%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) dropped 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,313,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 319,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

