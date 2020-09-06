Noble Iron (CVE:NIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Noble Iron Inc (CVE:NIR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Get Noble Iron alerts:

Noble Iron (CVE:NIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 million for the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle comprising equipment purchasing, rental and sales transactions, inventory management, and maintenance and depreciation tracking, as well as equipment sales, disposal, and inventory replenishment.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.