Ackroo (CVE:AKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Ackroo Inc (CVE:AKR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Ackroo shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 661.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

About Ackroo (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc engages in the development and sale of an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

