Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Hudson Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 611.59, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Hudson Resources Company Profile (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

