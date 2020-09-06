Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $24.99. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $40.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.