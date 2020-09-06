Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $24.99. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $40.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report