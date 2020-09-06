Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Gap Up to $8.05

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.66. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Magyar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp makes up approximately 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 6.32% of Magyar Bancorp worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

