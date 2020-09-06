QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of QCRH opened at $30.52 on Friday. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $472.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in QCR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 16.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

