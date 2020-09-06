Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 14.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $204.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

