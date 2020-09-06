Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 921,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,065 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,115 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

PHAT stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

