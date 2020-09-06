Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 30.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PETS stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. Petmed Express has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 104.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 179,527 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 194.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 41,478 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 204.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

