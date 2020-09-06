National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Update

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NATI stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.00. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4,307.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

