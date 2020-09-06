Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Short Interest Update

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 30th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Omeros by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Omeros by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $562.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

