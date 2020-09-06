Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 30th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Omeros by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Omeros by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $562.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
eXp World Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
Cocrystal Pharma Trading 6.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading 7.1% Higher
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
Lincoln National Trading Up 7.1%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
MRC Global Trading Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Price Up 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report