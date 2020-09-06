Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.49 million, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 107,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFIX. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.