Short Interest in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Drops By 12.2%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $588,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 99.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

MOFG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.