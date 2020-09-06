Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 30th total of 426,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 21.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 249,402 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

