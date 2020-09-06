Short Interest in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Decreases By 12.5%

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NVE by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in NVE during the second quarter valued at $2,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NVE by 81.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NVE by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. NVE has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 56.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

