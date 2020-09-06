MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of MMAC stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. MMA Capital has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 175.49%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.
MMA Capital Company Profile
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.
