MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MMAC stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. MMA Capital has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 175.49%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.