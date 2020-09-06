News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.58. News has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in News by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $8,935,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

