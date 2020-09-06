Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

