NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 190 ($2.48). Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

NCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

LON:NCC opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.44) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.09. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $520.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

