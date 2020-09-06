Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RESI. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Front Yard Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Shares of RESI opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.28.
In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Front Yard Residential Company Profile
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
Featured Article: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.