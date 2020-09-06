Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RESI. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Front Yard Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of RESI opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

