Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $933.26 million, a P/E ratio of -143.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.