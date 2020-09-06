Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

