Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Cree stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 299.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

