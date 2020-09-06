Raymond James Increases Culp (NYSE:CULP) Price Target to $15.00

Culp (NYSE:CULP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Culp by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Culp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Culp by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 157,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.