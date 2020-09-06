Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

AUMN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

